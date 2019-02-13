Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Leads team in loss

Moore scored a team-high 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.

It's his best scoring performance since Dec. 29, when he dropped 21 on the Rockets. Moore's minutes remained somewhat restricted in his second game back from a quad injury, and with the All-Star break looming, the 29-year-old could see a lower workload against the Thunder on Thursday as well.