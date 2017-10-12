Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Likely to start at shooting guard
Moore is expected to start at shooting guard in next Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as though Moore was named the starter for preseason as soon as Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) was ruled out for 4-to-6 weeks. Coach Alvin Gentry did say that Ian Clark was also an option, but all signs are pointing to Moore starting alongside point guard Jrue Holiday on opening night. In his lone start this preseason, Moore posted nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and six turnovers across 36 minutes.
