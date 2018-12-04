Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Limited production in return Monday
Moore totaled just six points, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Clippers.
After missing just one game, Moore was back in the starting lineup for Monday's game but managed just 20 minutes of playing time. He struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end, allowing Darius Miller (15 points including four triples) to get some extra run. Moore's value is tied to his ability to score the ball efficiently so on night's such as this one, he is going to be more of an afterthought.
