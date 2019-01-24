Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Limited production Wednesday
Moore totaled just five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to Detroit.
Moore was on a minutes restriction Wednesday and is likely to sit out Thursday's game against the Thunder. He has apparently been playing with an injury and while it is not severe enough for him to miss a lengthy period of time, he is going to be managed moving forward. His value comes from his ability to score the ball on high-efficiency and this minutes restriction is going to render him a non-factor in most 12-team leagues.
