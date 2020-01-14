Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Logs 37 minutes in overtime win
Moore amassed 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime win against the Pistons.
Moore struggled from the field but saw heavy minutes with J.J. Redick (hamstring), Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Brandon Ingram (knee), among others, sidelined. Depending on how many of those players are ready to return for Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, Moore may be in line for another decent minute total, though he's also proven capable of filling it up off the bench on occasion.
