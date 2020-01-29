Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Managing neck issue
Moore is questionable to play Tuesday against the Cavaliers due to neck spasms, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
It's unclear when the neck spasms first cropped up, but the injury wasn't reported until right around Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The 30-year-old figures to play his usual role off the bench, if available.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Back to bench•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Logs 37 minutes in overtime win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Perimeter game continues in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops three triples Monday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Not part of rotation versus Suns•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...