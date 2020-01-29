Play

Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Managing neck issue

Moore is questionable to play Tuesday against the Cavaliers due to neck spasms, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

It's unclear when the neck spasms first cropped up, but the injury wasn't reported until right around Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The 30-year-old figures to play his usual role off the bench, if available.

