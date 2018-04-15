Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Minimal involvement in Game 1 win

Moore contributed only four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Moore was the forgotten man offensively on a night when Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic took a whopping 61 shot attempts between them. Despite the quiet performance, Moore's contributions are likely to see a boost and play an important role in any postseason success for the Pelicans, considering he finished the regular season with career bests in scoring (12.5 points) and shooting percentage (50.8) while serving as an effective complementary source of offense.