Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Moving to bench Wednesday
Moore will shift to the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Moore started the first 14 games of the season, but he was always somewhat of a placeholder as the team awaited the return of Rajon Rondo from injury. With Rondo entering the starting lineup in his second game back, Moore will move to the bench as the Pelicans go with Dante Cunningham at small forward and Jrue Holiday at shooting guard. Expect a dip in minutes for Moore, who's averaging 31.5 minutes per game on the season, but he'll remain a key rotation piece and will likely be the first guard off the bench.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 24 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Solid supplementary production in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at shooting guard in opener•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Likely to start at shooting guard•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting in backcourt Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops 16 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.