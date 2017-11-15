Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Moving to bench Wednesday

Moore will shift to the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Moore started the first 14 games of the season, but he was always somewhat of a placeholder as the team awaited the return of Rajon Rondo from injury. With Rondo entering the starting lineup in his second game back, Moore will move to the bench as the Pelicans go with Dante Cunningham at small forward and Jrue Holiday at shooting guard. Expect a dip in minutes for Moore, who's averaging 31.5 minutes per game on the season, but he'll remain a key rotation piece and will likely be the first guard off the bench.