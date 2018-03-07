Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Near double-double in win
Moore registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.
The veteran wing provided one of his more well-rounded stat lines in recent memory, as his rebounding total served as a season best, while his assists tally equaled a high-water mark on the campaign as well. Moore has also scored in double digits in four of the last seven contests, and although his point totals are bound to see their fair share of fluctuation considering the usage of some of his first-unit teammates, he projects to remain a serviceable source of multi-category production while typically logging a minimum of 30 minutes per game down the stretch.
