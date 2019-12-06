Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Not part of rotation versus Suns
Moore (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't appear in Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.
Moore wasn't called upon in this one after combining for four points across 26 minutes in the last two contests. He scored in double figures in eight of 10 matchups to close out November, but he's been abysmal to start December. As such, those in daily formats may want to consider other options heading into Saturday's meeting with the Mavericks.
