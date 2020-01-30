Play

Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Off injury report

Moore (neck) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Moore is good to go after missing Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers with a neck issue. Over his last five games, Moore is averaging 7.2 points and 1.2 assists in 14.4 minutes.

