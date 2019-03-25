Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out again Tuesday
Moore (quad) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Both Moore and Jrue Holiday will miss their ninth consecutive games Monday, and both players remain without firm return timetables. Moore is still nursing a left quad bruise, and the Pels appear content to handle him on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.