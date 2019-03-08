Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out at least one week

Moore has been ruled out for 7-to-10 days due to a left quad contusion, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Moore has been dealing with a lingering quad injury for the last few weeks, and apparently what he suffered Wednesday made things worse for the swingman. As a result, he will miss at least the next four games with the potential of being sidelined for even longer. Moore was being phased out of the rotation anyway, but with Jrue Holiday also out at least a week, the Pelicans will be fairly light on quality depth in the backcourt.