Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Friday
Moore (quad) will not play Friday against the Raptors.
Moore has been dealing with a quad issue for several weeks now, and it's possible the Pelicans are simply holding him out for maintenance purposes as they limp toward the finish line in the West. Consider Moore day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta.
