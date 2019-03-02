Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Saturday
Moore (rest) won't play in Saturday's game against Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic asreports.
Moore will be rested for the second-straight Saturday, joining Anthony Davis (rest) on the bench. Look for Frank Jackson and Stanley Johnson to see mild increases in minutes with Moore out.
