Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Sunday
Moore (leg) will be sidelined for Sunday's game against Detroit, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Moore, who is battling a lower leg strain and was a game-time decision heading into Sunday, was a late scratch before the game against the Pistons. Teammates Darius Miller and Solomon Hill are two forwards that can likely see an increase in usage with Moore out.
