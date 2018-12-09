Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Sunday

Moore (leg) will be sidelined for Sunday's game against Detroit, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Moore, who is battling a lower leg strain and was a game-time decision heading into Sunday, was a late scratch before the game against the Pistons. Teammates Darius Miller and Solomon Hill are two forwards that can likely see an increase in usage with Moore out.

