Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out vs. Chicago

Moore (quadriceps) will remain out Wednesday against the Bulls.

Moore is evidently still on the mend after suffering a left quad bruise, and he's in line to miss his fifth straight matchup. The Pelicans will be short-handed yet again Wednesday evening, as they'll be forced to take the court without Elfrid Payton (ankle), Nikola Mirotic (calf) and possibly Anthony Davis (finger) and Julius Randle (ankle), who are both questionable. Kenrich Williams or Solomon Hill figure to slot in at small forward with Moore on the shelf.