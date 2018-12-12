Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Wednesday
Moore (lower leg) is out Wednesday against the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Pelicans will be thin Wednesday with Moore, Nikola Mirotic (ankle) and Elfrid Payton (finger) all sidelined. Solomon Hill and Darius Miller figure to see extra run while Moore is absent.
