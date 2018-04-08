Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Perfect from field Saturday

Moore accounted for 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and seven assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.

After a rare clunker against the Suns on Friday night in which he shot just 37.5 percent on eight attempts, Moore was back to his usual sharp self Saturday. The seven-year veteran pushed his April shooting average to a blistering 62.8 percent with Saturday's perfect performance, and he supplemented his strong offensive night by equaling his best assist total of the season. Moore's offensive contributions naturally see a fair share of variance considering the high-usage profile of several of his first-unit teammates, but his typically impressive marksmanship (career-high 50.6 percent shooting this season) often enables him to churn out fantasy-friendly lines.