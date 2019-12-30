Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Perimeter game continues in win

Moore amassed 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over Houston.

Moore stayed hot during Sunday's win, scoring a season-high 25 points. He has scored at least 10 points in four straight games and is quietly making some noise in deeper formats. Both J.J. Redick and Josh Hart failed to make a basket in this one and so Moore simply picked up the slack. He is not a target for those of you in 12-team leagues outside of streaming him in for three-point purposes.