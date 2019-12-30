Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Perimeter game continues in win
Moore amassed 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over Houston.
Moore stayed hot during Sunday's win, scoring a season-high 25 points. He has scored at least 10 points in four straight games and is quietly making some noise in deeper formats. Both J.J. Redick and Josh Hart failed to make a basket in this one and so Moore simply picked up the slack. He is not a target for those of you in 12-team leagues outside of streaming him in for three-point purposes.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops three triples Monday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Not part of rotation versus Suns•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 off bench•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Posts 19-point effort•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Gets 40 minutes in starting role•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...