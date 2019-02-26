Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Plays 20 minutes Monday
Moore came away with nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the 76ers.
Moore, who sat out the previous game due to rest, finished with just nine points in 20 minutes Monday. It appears as though Moore is going to be managed moving forward which will make it tough for him to have any fantasy value outside of deeper formats.
