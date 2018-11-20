Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Pops off for 20-plus again in win
Moore poured in 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.
Moore checked in behind only Anthony Davis in scoring on the night, extending what has been a blistering stretch of shooting in the process. The eight-year veteran has posted success rates of between 50.0 and 72.2 percent in six consecutive contests, a span during which he also boasts back-to-back 30-point efforts. Moore's production elsewhere on the stat sheet remains a bit light (2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists), but his career-high 56.8 percent shooting (including a career-best 49.2 percent from three-point range) on 11.7 shot attempts per game is keeping his fantasy utility robust in all formats.
