Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Posts 16 points in loss
Moore provided 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 128-120 loss to the Mavericks.
Although teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins once again dominated on the offensive end, Moore rode a third straight strong shooting night to a productive outing. The veteran guard has double-digit scoring efforts in four of his last five games and carries a blistering 59.4 percent success rate from the field in December -- including 58.7 percent from three-point range -- into Saturday's contest against the Knicks.
