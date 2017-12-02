Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Pours in 18 during Friday's loss
Moore tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Jazz.
Moore continues to draw starts at small forward and has shown some decent upside, with Saturday's game marking his eighth over the last 11 with double-digit scoring. The seven-year pro drained a quartet of threes for the second time in the last three games Friday while shooting 60.0 percent or better for the third time in the last seven contests. Factoring in Friday's production, he's sporting career highs in made field goals (4.9), shot attempts (9.6), shooting percentage (50.7), rebounds (2.4) and scoring (11.5) over his first 22 games.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at small forward Monday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 16 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Moving to bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 24 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Solid supplementary production in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at shooting guard in opener•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...