Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Pours in 18 during Friday's loss

Moore tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Jazz.

Moore continues to draw starts at small forward and has shown some decent upside, with Saturday's game marking his eighth over the last 11 with double-digit scoring. The seven-year pro drained a quartet of threes for the second time in the last three games Friday while shooting 60.0 percent or better for the third time in the last seven contests. Factoring in Friday's production, he's sporting career highs in made field goals (4.9), shot attempts (9.6), shooting percentage (50.7), rebounds (2.4) and scoring (11.5) over his first 22 games.