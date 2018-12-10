Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable for Monday
Moore (lower leg) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Moore was able to play through the issue Sunday against the Pistons -- tallying four points and two rebounds in 16 minutes -- and looks poised to do so again Monday.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Available to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 points in bench role•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Limited production in return Monday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...