Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable Sunday
Moore is probable for Sunday's game against Detroit with a lower leg strain.
Moore popped up on the injury report for the first time Saturday, after posting four points and two rebounds in 25 minutes Friday against Memphis. While it looks he'll be able to play, an official designation should be provided closer to tipoff.
