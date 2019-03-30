Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probably done for year

Moore (quad) is likely out for the remainder of the season, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Moore has been out since March 8 as a result of a left quad bruise. The injury continues to bother him, and it's likely that he's already played his final game of the year. Assuming that's the case, he'll have finished averaging 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.6 minutes across 53 appearances.