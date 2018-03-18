Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Produces 10 points Saturday

Moore generated 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets.

Although he often flies under the radar due to the explosive offensive talent he shares the floor with, Moore is capable of solid scoring contributions in his own right. The 29-year-old wing has now posted double-digit point totals in four straight, as well as six of his last seven. He's taken double-digit attempts in four of the last six games as well, a level of usage that, when coupled with his typically strong work on the boards, is allowing him to maintain serviceable value across most formats.