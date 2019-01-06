Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable for Monday's tilt

Moore (leg) will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against Memphis.

Moore departed Saturday's matchup against Cleveland with a left Quadriceps bruise, and it's evidently severe enough to warrant a questionable tag. He'll likely test out the injury closer to tipoff to determine whether he can take the court.

