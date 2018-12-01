Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable Sunday
Moore is questionable Sunday against the Hornets due to a left tibial contusion, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Moore left Friday's game against the Heat due to a calf injury, and a more thorough look has determined that it's a bruised tibia. If he's ultimately ruled out, Darius Miller, Solomon Hill and Wesley Johnson could all see bumps in playing time.
