Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable to return
Moore is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left knee contusion.
Moore limped off the court in the first half and it's unclear whether he'll be able to get back into the contest. Even if he is held out, he'll have just over a week off until the league resumes play following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Returns to action•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench vs. Oklahoma City•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Leads team in loss•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Joins starting five•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Sees limited run in return•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...