Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable to return

Moore is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left knee contusion.

Moore limped off the court in the first half and it's unclear whether he'll be able to get back into the contest. Even if he is held out, he'll have just over a week off until the league resumes play following the All-Star break.

