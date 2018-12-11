Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable Wednesday
Moore (lower leg) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder.
Moore missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to a lower leg injury. In his stead, Soloman Hill started and played 20 minutes while Darius Miller garnered 27 minutes off the bench. Those two players would likely stand to benefit again if Moore misses Wednesday's matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...