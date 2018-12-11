Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable Wednesday

Moore (lower leg) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder.

Moore missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to a lower leg injury. In his stead, Soloman Hill started and played 20 minutes while Darius Miller garnered 27 minutes off the bench. Those two players would likely stand to benefit again if Moore misses Wednesday's matchup.

