Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Red-hot from field in Monday's win

Moore managed 20 points (11-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-109 win over the Pistons.

The seven-year veteran bounced back from a rough start to the new calendar year with his second-best shooting effort of the season. Moore's marksmanship has been on another level in the current campaign, as he's now posted an impressive six games with 72.7 percent shooting or better, including a season-best 85.7 percent success rate against the Trail Blazers back on Dec. 2. The considerably improved accuracy has led to a career-high 54.6 percent figure from the field over his first 39 contests, including a personal best 45.6 percent from behind the arc. Considering he's churning out new high-water marks in scoring (13.2) and rebounds (2.7) as well, Moore has to qualify as one of the bigger fantasy surprises of the season, especially factoring in that he shares the floor with the high-usage trio of DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.