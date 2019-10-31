Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Remains muted on the bench

Moore didn't leave the bench for the Pelicans on Wednesday, his third straight DNP.

Moore played 12 minutes in the season opener but has failed to see the floor since. A quad injury cut short his 2018-19 campaign and with the Pelicans adding a number of young players, Moore has apparently been squeezed out of the rotation. He could slide back in at some point but even then, he is going to find it difficult to have any real value.