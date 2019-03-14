Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Remains out Friday

Moore (quad) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

It's been a week since Moore was given the timetable of 7-to-10 days, and it looks like, with the Pelicans facing a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, that he will remain out through the weekend. Consider Moore day-to-day for now until New Orleans can provide an additional update on his recovery timetable.

