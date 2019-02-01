Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Remains out Saturday
Moore (rest) won't play Saturday against San Antonio.
Moore is slated to miss his third straight contest as he continues to rest and get healthy after dealing with a few minor injuries. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against the Pacers.
