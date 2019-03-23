Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Remains out Sunday
Moore (quad) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Moore will miss eighth-straight game with a bruised left quadriceps. It's unclear whether he's making progress with his recovery as the Pelicans seem contest to continue evaluating him on a game-to-game basis.
