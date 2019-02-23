Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Resting Saturday
Moore will be rested for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
As anticipated, the Pels will sit Moore on the second night of a back-to-back, and he'll be joined in street clothes by Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, Darius Miller is considered doubtful.
