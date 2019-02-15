Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Returns to action
Moore (knee) checked back into Thursday's game against the Thunder following a quick visit to the locker room, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Moore was listed as questionable to return after bruising his left knee and limping to the locker room, but he appears to be just fine considering he returned to play.
