Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Monday
Moore (quad) will not play in Monday's game against the Pacers.
Moore will miss third straight game as he continues to deal with a left quadriceps contusion. More information on his status should come out in the next few days, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Bulls.
