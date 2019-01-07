Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Monday
Moore (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
As expected, a bruised quadriceps will force Moore to miss Monday's game. In his place, Darius Miller is an option to step into the starting lineup.
