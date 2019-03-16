Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Saturday

Moore (quad) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Moore's set to miss his fifth-striaght game due to a bruise on his left quad. Initially given a 7-to-10 day timetable, he's on pace to return early next week but will still be considered day-to-day for Monday's tilt with Dallas until more information is known.

More News
Our Latest Stories