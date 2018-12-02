Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Sunday
Moore (calf) is out Sunday against Charlotte, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Moore's lingering bruised tibia injury will keep him out of Sunday's contest against the Hornets. Teammate Wesley Johnson will start in his place and will likely see an increased workload in Moore's absence.
