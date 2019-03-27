Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Thursday

Moore (quad) will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings.

It should come as no surprise that Moore has been ruled out for his 10th straight game, and with the Pelicans utilizing this time with a banged up roster to get a closer look at some of their younger talent, it wouldn't be surprising if Moore doesn't play again this season. However, until New Orleans provides an update of that nature, Moore will continue to be day-to-day.