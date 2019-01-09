Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Wednesday
Moore (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry indicated Tuesday that he expected Moore to return to the lineup, but a bruised left quad will ultimately keep the Purdue product out for a second straight game. Darius Miller started in Moore's place on Monday and will likely draw another opportunity.
