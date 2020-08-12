Moore posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Moore joined the starting lineup Tuesday with Jrue Holiday (elbow), Brandon Ingram (knee) and Zion Williamson (knee) sitting out. The 31-year-old made the most of his chance and notched his 23rd double-digit scoring performance of the campaign, although his first one in his previous 10 games. Moore might get another extended run of minutes ahead of New Orleans' regular-season finale against the Magic on Thursday.