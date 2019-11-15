Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 in Thursday's win

Moore managed 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 win over the Clippers.

Moore drew the start with Brandon Ingram (knee), Lonzo Ball (hip) and Josh Hart (knee), among others, sidelined for this one. While Moore struggled with his shot, he still tallied a decent stat line, albeit one that's tailored for leagues that primarily value counting stats. If all three of Ingram, Ball and Hart remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup versus the Heat, Moore will likely draw another start, but if even one of them returns that could push Moore back into a reserve role.