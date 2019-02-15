Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points despite injury scare

Moore ended with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 victory over Oklahoma City.

Moore left Thursday's game with an apparent knee injury but was able to check back in, ending with 15 points including three triples. He will get a week's break now before having to suit up again but owners will want to keep an eye on the injury report given the Pelicans have no incentive to risk him if there is the slightest concern.