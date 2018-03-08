Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points in win
Moore produced 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 victory over the Kings.
Moore had a fine game Wednesday. While he didn't blow anyone away with his production, it was more about timing for Moore. He scored 15 points but they came at times when the team appeared to be struggling and the Kings were starting to edge their way back into the contest. Moore is a nice streaming option but could see an uptick in his value if Anthony Davis (ankle) misses any action.
