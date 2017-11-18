Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 16 off bench Friday

Moore scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 146-114 loss to the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old has stayed productive since shifting to the bench two games ago to accommodate the return of Rajon Rondo, but without a consistent 30-plus minutes a night it could be hard for Moore to maintain his career-best scoring pace, even as the primary outside threat on the Pelicans' second unit.